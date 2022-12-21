273 Trains Cancelled Due to Dense Fog on December 21, Check Live Status

The country has been experiencing heavy fog for the past few days, impacting rail travel. Many states in the nation are still covered in a thick fog today. Due to fog on Wednesday, December 21, Railways was forced to cancel 273 trains. In addition to this, numerous trains today are operating past their scheduled time. Trains cancelled today include passenger, mail and express trains. At least 23 trains have been partially cancelled. Indian Railways has also rescheduled 27 trains today. Apart from this, 14 trains are being diverted.

Major trains cancelled today are 04041 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Farukhnagar, 04283, Delhi – Rewari, 04303 Bareilly – Delhi, 04320 Shahjahanpur – Lucknow, Delhi – Hisar, 04383 Prayagraj Sangam – Jaunpur, Pathankot – Joginder Nagar, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Farukhnagar, Siwan – Gorakhpur, Chapra – Gorakhpur, 12065 Jan Shatabdi Ajmer – Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 12241 Chandigarh – Amritsar, Kolkata – Amritsar, 12368 Vikramshila Express Anand Vihar Terminal – Bhagalpur, 12463 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jodhpur Junction, 12874 Jharkhand Express Anand Vihar Terminal - Hatia, 14006 Lichchavi Express Anand Vihar Terminal - Sitamarhi, 14217 Unchahar Express Prayagraj Sangam – Chandigarh.

If you have a railway trip scheduled today, you need to visit the IRCTC website or check the NTES app to get detailed information on which trains are cancelled or rescheduled. To check the status of a train online,

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

Now you have to fill in the captcha.

An option for Exceptional trains will pop up. Click on it

Here the option of cancelled, rescheduled and diverted trains will appear.

By clicking on these, you can know about the cancelled, rescheduled and diverted trains.

By clicking on Train Exceptional info, you can also check the status of the train by its name or number.

