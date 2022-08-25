4 Pairs of Trains Connecting Rajasthan, MP and Delhi to Get Additional Coaches; List

The increasing footfall of passengers in trains going to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has had the authorities thinking for a while. To reduce the ever-growing waiting lists, and for the greater convenience of the passengers, North Western Railway has decided to add coaches of different classes to four pairs of trains.

North Western Railway is adding these coaches temporarily. These trains operate from the cities Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaipur, Indore, and Delhi. With the additional coaches on these trains, the waiting list will be reduced and more berths will be available to the passengers.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, a temporary increase of coaches is being done in four pairs of trains.

Temporary increase of 1 Second Ordinary Class coach in Train no. 14801/14802 Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur from August 26 to September 10 in Jodhpur and from August 29 to September 13 in Indore.

Temporary increase of 1 Second Ordinary Class coach in Train no. 12465/12466 Indore-Jodhpur-Indore from August 27 to September 11 in Indore and from August 28 to September 12 in Jodhpur.

Temporary increase of 1 First AC class coach in Train number 20487/20488 Barmer-Delhi-Barmer, from September 1 to September 29 in Barmer and from September 2 to September 30 in Delhi.

Temporary increase of 1 First AC class coach in train number 20489/20490 Barmer-Jaipur-Barmer from September 2 to September 30 in Barmer and from September 3 to October 1 in Jaipur.

