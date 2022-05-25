4 Trains Connecting Chhattisgarh With Rajasthan Cancelled; Check List

The Indian Railways has cancelled the Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bilaspur-Bikaner trains under the North Western Railway due to operational reasons.

Trains running between Bilaspur city of Chhattisgarh and Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bikaner in Rajasthan are being cancelled by South East Central Railways due to paucity of rakes.

For now, these trains have been cancelled for May and June. Due to its cancellation, passengers travelling by the trains, especially to particular cities will have to face trouble.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, said, “Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bilaspur-Bikaner rail services are being cancelled by South East Central Railway (SEC Railway) due to operational reasons. These trains are being cancelled due to a paucity of rakes which may cause inconvenience to the passengers."

He further announced the list of the cancelled trains. Before travelling, passengers should find out the running status of all these trains. This will avoid any inconvenience to them.

1. Train No. 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service on 24.05.2022, 30.05.2022, 31.05.2022, 06.06.2022, 07.06.22, 13.06.2022, 14.06.2022, 20.06.2022 and 21.06.2022 (09 trips) will remain cancelled.

2. Train No. 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Rail Service on 28.05.2022, 02.06.2022, 04.06.22, 09.06.2022, 11.06.2022, 16.06.2022, 18.06.2022, 23.06.2022 and 25.06.2022 (09 trips) will remain cancelled.

3. Train No. 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Rail Service on 26.05.2022, 28.05.2022, 02.06.2022, 04.06.22, 09.06.2022, 11.06.2022, 16.06.2022, 18.06.2022 and 23.06.2022 (09 Trip) will remain cancelled.

4. Train No. 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur Rail Service on 29.05.2022, 31.05.2022, 05.06.2022, 07.06.22, 12.06.2022, 14.06.2022, 19.06.2022, 21.06.2022 and 26.06.2022 (09 Trip) will remain cancelled.

Apart from these, the railways cancelled at least 23 trains at the Gonda Junction due to traffic blockage. According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson for the North Eastern Railway, this blockage has occurred due to yard remodelling work underway at the Gonda junction.

