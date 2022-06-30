6 Trains To Arrive, Depart From Sabarmati Station Instead Of Ahmedabad In July; List

At least six trains run by the North Western Railway will have their terminals changed starting in July. These six trains will arrive and depart from the Sabarmati station instead of Ahmedabad station in July.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad JanSadharan Express, Agra Cantt- Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt and Ahmedabad-Gwalior trains will arrive and depart from Sabarmati station instead of Ahmedabad station.

Train No. 12547 Agra Cantt - Ahmedabad will depart from Agra Cantt and will arrive at Sabarmati station at 12.05 pm instead of Ahmedabad station on July 11.

Train number 22547 Gwalior- Ahmedabad will depart from Gwalior and will arrive at Sabarmati station at 12.05 pm instead of Ahmedabad station from July 10.

Train No. 12548 Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt will depart from Sabarmati station at 4:50 pm instead of Ahmedabad station on July 11.

Train No. 22548 Ahmedabad-Gwalior will depart from Sabarmati station at 4:50 pm instead of Ahmedabad station with effect from July 12.

Train No. 15269 Muzaffarpur–Ahmedabad will depart from Muzaffarpur and will arrive at Sabarmati station at 7:20 am instead of Ahmedabad station from July 14.

Train No. 15270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur will depart from Sabarmati station at 5:55 am instead of Ahmedabad station with effect from July 16.

