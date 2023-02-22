Over 200 Flights Delayed, 7 Diverted Due to Fog in Delhi

Low visibility due to fog delayed over 200 flights in Delhi on Wednesday. While 125 domestic departures and 65 arrivals were delayed at Delhi’s IGI airport, seven flights were diverted due to weather condition.

Low visibility procedure was initiated at Delhi Airport around 6:30 am today morning.

At total of 65 domestic arrivals and 125 domestic departures, 14 international arrivals and 15 international departures were delayed on Wednesday. Seven flights, among which four were of Vistara Airlines, were diverted to nearby airports.

Delhi woke up to a layer of fog today with the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city hovering well above normal for the season. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius, a day after the mercury soared to a record high.

Advertisement

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was logged at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, on Monday.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday with the air quality index (AQI) reading 262 at 9 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Auto News here