7 Railway Stations in Rajasthan, 2 in Haryana To Be Equipped With World-Class Facilities

Along with the big stations, the Indian Railway Board has decided to rejuvenate small stations as well. Nine stations of the North-Western Railway Zone, including seven stations in Rajasthan and two in Haryana, have been marked for development.

These nine stations are Kishangarh (Ajmer), Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur), Alwar, Bandikui (Dausa), Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Phulera (Jaipur), Rewari (Haryana), Hisar (Haryana). All these stations will be equipped with world-class facilities on the lines of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the North-Western Railway Board approved the redevelopment of 9 stations. Altogether 18 stations will be rejuvenated.

According to railway officials, earlier major stations, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bikaner, were selected but now small stations have also been included in the redevelopment work.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran said, “A list of 9 stations has been sent to the Railway Board for redevelopment. Earlier, the approval for the redevelopment of 9 stations was received from the Railway Board."

State-of-the-art facilities will be available at small stations

Under the redevelopment project, the small stations will be given a grand look. Other facilities, including parking, lift, and escalator, will also be provided to the passengers.

Apart from this, VIP lounges will also be built. The redevelopment also includes a grand shed, different anti, exit gate, access control, baggage scanner, etc.

