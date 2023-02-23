8 Flights Diverted and More than 20 Delayed Due to Poor Visibility at Dabolim Airport

A total of eight flights scheduled to land at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim were diverted on Wednesday morning due to visibility issues, an official said. More than 20 flights were delayed due to poor visibility, he added.

Diverted flights later “landed back at the Goa International Airport, Dabolim," the airport authority said in a statement.

The flights which were diverted included an Oman Air flight which was taken to Mumbai. It was supposed to arrive at 2.35 am, the official said.

Go First flight G8-575 and Air India flight AI-685 were diverted to Mumbai. Air Asia’s flight I5-818 and IndiGo’s flight 6E-743 were diverted to Hyderabad while the Air Asia’s Delhi Goa flight I5-779 was diverted to Bengaluru.

IndiGo flights from Cochin and Bengaluru were also asked to head to Mumbai till visibility improved at Goa.

