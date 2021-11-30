8-Part MotoGP Documentary Series Confirmed on Amazon Prime, Scheduled Release in 2022

The success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive has, for long, got MotoGP fans thinking about when their documentary series will arrive. Well, their prayers have been answered by the bossmen at Dorna Sports, the organising body behind the FIM MotoGP World Championship, who recently announced a new docuseries in exclusive partnership with Amazon.

The series will be produced by The Mediapro Studio, in collaboration with Dorna, and the Prime Video series is scheduled to premiere in 2022. The upcoming docuseries will be sectioned into eight parts of 50 minutes each and will mention some of the biggest names in MotoGP including Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Jack Miller, as well as their respective team managers and other key figures. It will premiere on Prime Video in over 150 countries and territories next year.

The documentary series should give users some new insight into what happens in the making of the world championship. Dorna did promise to give a glimpse of everything from training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, both sporting and personal of the teams and riders.

With the kind of unpredictability of the races currently, the announcement surely does bring us joy. We also expect the BTS reel to be quite exciting. The docuseries is likely to cover the 2021 MotoGP season and we do expect to learn more about what happened in the paddocks of title rivals Yamaha and Ducati, as well as more insight on Valentino Rossi’s departure from the sport. There’s, of course, the Maverick Vinales ouster from Yamaha and switch to Aprilia to watch out for as well.

