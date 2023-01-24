The India Railways is set to launch the next Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah. According to reports, the ninth Vande Bharat is likely to be flagged off next month. The train is said to have limited stoppages. It also suggests that the train is most likely to run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route. Sources also mentioned that it will cater to the rush for Konark, sea beach, and the Lord Jagannath Temple among other prominent tourist destinations.

The Vande Bharat Train has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The launch date is expected to be announced soon. Puri in Odisha is known for its beaches and Jagannath Temple, which attracts a huge number of pilgrims and tourists from West Bengal and across the country.

If the train indeed goes on the Puri-Howrah route, then West Bengal will have two Vande Bharat Express trains. The other one is the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri service that was launched on December 30, last year.

IRCTC is scheduled to flag off Jagannath Yatra, a special service under the Bharat Gaurav train scheme from Delhi’s Safdarjung station this week.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the next service of the Vande Bharat Express will be between New Delhi and Jaipur. It is said that it will take more time as it requires work on high-rise Overhead Equipment (OHE) in the Jaipur sector. If the train on this route starts its operation the time to reach will be shortened and travel time between the two cities will be less than two hours.

For those who are unaware of OHE, it is a system of conductors and equipment carrying traction power from the traction substation to the electric locomotive. Once the route is adjusted with OHE, the Vande Bharat service will begin on the route.

The Vande Bharat Express train has 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The government plans to run 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.

