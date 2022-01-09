A Look at Kapil Sharma's Luxurious Garage - Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Volvo XC90 and More

Famed TV celebrity Kapil Sharma who shot to popularity with his show Comedy Nights with Kapil, is now making a comeback to stand up with his Netflix special. It has been a while since Kapil Sharma last took the stage in front of an audience and performed a solo act.

Almost every film celebrity has appeared on his show to promote their film, Akshay Kumar, for instance, has been a rather familiar face on the sets of the show. With this massive popularity, Sharma has also garnered quite a sturdy bank balance that has allowed a few splurges too. Some of them are on swanky wheels.

>Vanity Van by DC

The Rs 5.5-crore vanity van by DC is the pinnacle of luxury. The vehicle is fully air-conditioned. It has a very spacious cabin, LEDs all around, including the floor. It also has a hi-tech reclining chair with multiple functions and a large sofa with a table. There is a large LED TV fitted and it is also equipped with a high end audio system. The lights can be controlled via remote or even Bluetooth.

>Mercedes-Benz S350

The S-Class S 350d 4MATIC is the diesel variant in the S-Class lineup and is priced at Rs 1.57 Crore. The car comes with a 4MATIC variant comes with an engine putting out 282 bhp at 3400 rpm and 600 Nm at 1200 rpm of max torque respectively. Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC is available in Automatic (Torque Converter) transmission and offered in 5 colours: Nautic Blue, Onyx Black, Graphite Grey, High Tech Silver and Designo Diamond White Bright.

>Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque takes design inspiration from its elder sibling, the Velar. Design highlights of the model include sleek LED headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, refreshed LED tail lights, flush-fitting door handles and a new mesh grille. The R-Dynamic SE variant additionally features burnished copper accents along.

Interior highlights of the second generation Range Rover Evoque include two touchscreen units, one each for the entertainment system and AC controls, 16-way adjustable seats, fully digital instrument console, cabin air-ionization and a conventional joystick lever that replaces the circular transmission dial.

The new Range Rover Evoque will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Ingenium family. The petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system generates 247bhp of power and 365Nm of torque, while the diesel variant produces 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both the engines get an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

>Also Watch:

>Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription is the hybrid (electric + petrol) variant in the XC90 lineup and is priced at ₹ 90.90 Lakh. This B6 Inscription variant comes with an engine putting out 300 bhp and 420 Nm of max power and max torque respectively. Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription is available in Automatic (Torque Converter) transmission and offered in 4 colours: Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey and Crystal White Pearl.

