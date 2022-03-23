Abu Dhabi Revises Travel Restrictions For International Passengers As Covid-19 Cases Drop

Abu Dhabi has revised its Covid travel restrictions and protocols in response to positive indicators that the emirate has entered the pandemic recovery phase. The updated regulations from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have removed the Green List system for all passengers flying into Abu Dhabi. Fully vaccinated inbound travellers from India are no longer required to take a rapid RT-PCR test before boarding their flight at Indian airports. They must still present an official Covid vaccination certificate with a readable QR code upon arrival.

Unvaccinated inbound travellers must still show a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their scheduled departures or a Covid recovery certificate dated within 30 days of departure, complete with a readable QR code. Travellers under the age of 12 are exempt.

Regardless of vaccination status, the on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport is no longer required. However, the testing facility at the airport remains open for those who want to take a test for AED 40 per swab.

Though it is not required to take the PCR test at the airport in order to activate their Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, which is still required to gain access to many of Abu Dhabi’s indoor tourist attractions such as malls, hotels, theme parks, and restaurants.

The Green Pass feature on the AlHosn app is available to those who have been fully vaccinated and have a 14-day valid negative PCR test result, or who are officially exempt from vaccination and have a 7-day valid negative PCR test result, or who are under the age of 16. The PCR test had to be performed in the UAE. Even if they haven’t had a booster shot, tourists are considered fully vaccinated.

For entry into exhibitions and events, the GreenPass on the Al Hosn App or a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours is still required.

Vaccinated tourists can enter public places by presenting their Covid vaccination certificate, or by displaying their full vaccination status on their home country’s mobile app, as well as a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days. The PCR test had to be performed in the UAE.

Quarantine is no longer required for those who have had close contact with a positive Covid case. Instead, they should perform daily PCR tests for five days in a row.

Facemasks are no longer required in outdoor areas in Abu Dhabi, but they are still required indoors. Social distance is no longer necessary.

