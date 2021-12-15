Actress Kiara Advani Buys the Hot Audi A8L Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 1.58 Crore, All You Need to Know

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has bought the hot new Audi A8L luxury sedan which is perhaps one of the most luxurious and sexiest luxury sedans on sale in India. The Audi A8L comes as the top of the line sedan that the German automaker Audi offers in the country. The Audi A8 also is the first car from the German automaker to debut their latest family design. A few of the highlights of the new design language in the A8 comes in the form of the HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights and the iconic Audi grille.

The tail light is now a horizontal OLED-infused unit with a new signature motif while a special highlight of the A8 is the coupe-like smooth flowing sloping roofline that gives the luxury sedan a sporty appeal. Dimension wise, the new A8L measures 5,300mm in length, 1,955mm in width and 1,499mm in height.

On the inside, the A8’s cabin gets a host of changes. On offer is a brand-new MMI system with haptic feedback, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen dominates the centre dashboard and all the connected services the Ingolstadt carmaker has on offer.

There is leather upholstery, electrically controlled air-con vents, remote-controlled seat, ambient lighting, rear feet massage incorporated into the back of front-passenger seats. Also on offer is the rear-seat entertainment package that features two detachable tablets that can control various features in the car.

The Audi A8L is powered by a V6 petrol engine that produces 355bhp/500Nm.

It gets mild-hybrid technology, eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro AWD technology as a part of the deal.

