After Saying Tesla Won't Sell in India, Elon Musk Says China Leading the World in EVs

Elon Musk on Monday said that whatever the world thinks of China, the country is leading the race in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. Tesla has one of its Gigafactory in Shanghai that is currently facing logistics issues due to Covid-19 lockdowns and is slowly getting back on track.

In a tweet, Musk said: “Few seem to realise that China is leading the world in renewable energy generation and electric vehicles. Whatever you may think of China, this is simply a fact."

Musk, who has refused to manufacture Tesla cars in India unless the government is allowed to sell and provide service to its electric vehicles, has always praised China and its work culture. Earlier this month, the Tesla CEO Elon said that American people do not want to work while their Chinese counterparts are way better when it comes to finishing the job. The world’s richest man, during the ‘Financial Times Future of the Car’ summit, said that China is a land of super-talented people.

“I think there will be some very strong companies coming out of China, there are just a lot of super-talented hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing," he told the audience. “They won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 a.m. oil, they won’t even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all," Musk added.

Musk has also said that the proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter would not impact its operation in China.

Tesla Giga Shanghai currently hosts the final assembly of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y. Tesla is also building engineering and design teams in China. In 2021, nearly 85 percent of EVs sold globally were delivered to customers in Mainland China and Europe.

Over 3.2 million EVs were sold in Mainland China in 2021 — half of all electric cars sold worldwide, and 2 million more than were sold in the country in 2020, according to Jason Low, a principal analyst at market research firm Canalys.

