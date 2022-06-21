‘Agnipath’ Protests Update: Indian Railways Cancels 505 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: A day after cancelling 769 trains, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 505 trains, change sourced station in 19 and short terminate 18 on Tuesday, June 21 due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. Some trains have been cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons too.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) website, at least 148 trains will remain cancelled on Wednesday, June 22.

Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

