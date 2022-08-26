Agra-Bandikui Doubling Project to Reduce Jaipur-Agra Journey to 3 Hours: Know Everything

The Railway Board surveyed the Agra-Bandikui route about five years ago. Now, the preparations for doubling on this route have started and a budget of Rs 987 crore has been approved. After the completion of the project, the journey from Jaipur to Agra will take only three hours. At present, it takes 4-5 hours to travel from Jaipur to Agra by train. The authorities have set a target of completing this work by 2026.

The Agra Division of North-Central Railway will soon start its tender process. Meanwhile, doubling work has already been completed between Jaipur-Bandikui.

After the completion of the doubling work, nearly 25,000 railway passengers of 22 stations, including Gandhinagar, Dausa, Bandikui, Mandawar, Bharatpur, Achhnera, and Idgah travelling between Jaipur and Agra, will get its benefit.

Apart from this, due to Jaipur-Agra doubling, the journey to Kanpur, Lucknow, and Allahabad will also become easier. It is estimated that a sum of Rs 170 crores will be spent on electrification and 87 crores for singling in different items. Apart from that, Rs 87.73 crore will be spent on an advanced signalling system.

Track doubling and electrification work will take place simultaneously to save time. Doubling has been completed between Jaipur to Delhi, Ajmer, Kota, and Phulera. In the coming years, railway authorities are going to try this experiment on many more stations across India for congestion-free traffic with the help of automatic signalling and doubling.

