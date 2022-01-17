Ahmedabad International Airport to Close for 9 Hours Daily till 31 May, Here’s Why

Flyers planning to take a flight to or from Ahmedabad might be in for some delays as Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is going to be closed for 9 hours every day, from today. This is due to a scheduled runway re-carpeting work which was originally scheduled to be done in November 2021 but got postponed due to delays faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the scheduled work will now be carried from January 17 to May 31, 2022.

However, it is not the entire airport that will be shut but instead, parts of it will be closed to carry out the maintenance activity. As per the Ahmedabad airport authorities, the work will take place every day between 09:00 AM and 06:00 PM. However, this will not happen on Sundays and public holidays.

Advertisement

The information was shared through Ahmedabad airport’s Twitter handle. It said, “Runway maintenance is to ensure aircraft safety and increase runway life. Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards. Therefore, all the relevant stakeholders under the guidance of the safety regulator are consulted and given abundant notice to revise schedules in order to ensure minimal passengers’ inconvenience. We are committed for best services to the passengers with safety",

>Also Watch:

Additionally, in a reply to a Twitter user, the airport authorities said that flyers should check with their respective airlines regarding any changes to their flight schedule within the said period.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.