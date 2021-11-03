Air Canada Suspends 800 Employees For Not Taking Covid-19 Vaccine

Canada’s largest airline Air Canada suspended 800 employees for not taking vaccination against Covid-19, Global News reported. The airline’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michael Russo said that most of the company’s employees were fully vaccinated in accordance with the federal COVID-19 rules.

Earlier in October, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered air, rail and shipping companies to establish vaccination policies for their workers. The requirements were made compulsary for airlines, employees of which were in airports of restricted areas. Those include concession and hospitality workers. The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Canada for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 1,720,355, with 29,056 deaths.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases is currently decreasing, with 2,283 new cases registered per day. Canada has administered at least 58,756,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 78 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated.

