Air India Denies Rumours of Cabin Crew Shortage in Flights, Details Here

Air India has officially denied the rumours of cabin crew shortage in its flights. The airline stated that a few flights did face operational issues which were sporadic in nature. These were dealt promptly and appropriately by the airline staff.

“Some of the flights have faced operational issues but these are sporadic & the same has been addressed promptly. However, rumours regarding cabin crew shortage are completely baseless," said Air India Spokesperson to ANI.

Air India further added that it has been on a hiring spree for the last few months so that it can cater to the growing traffic on domestic as well as international routes. The airline was quick to tender an apology to its flyers for any inconvenience or delay in the flights operating across the country.

“On the contrary, Air India has been hiring proactively in the last few months in order to cater to the growing traffic on domestic and international routes. Nonetheless, we regret the inconvenience that the delay may have caused to our valuable passengers," concluded Air India Spokesperson.

Recently, Air India had announced that it would refurbish the interior of its entire aircraft fleet which comprises of 27 Boeing 787-800s and 13 Boeing 777s. It will invest over USD 400 million (about Rs 3,295 crore) in this exercise and first such refurbished aircraft is expected to be in service by mid-2024.

