Air India Enhances Connectivity to UK, Announces New Flights to London

Air India has enhanced connectivity to the United Kingdom by announcing 12 new flights to the Gatwick Airport in London. In addition, it has also started five additional flight services to the Heathrow Airport. Major Indian cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi will now have three flights in a week to London.

With this new announcement, the number of flights from New Delhi to London has increased to 17 from the existing 14 in a week. On the other hand, flyers will now have 14 flights from Mumbai to London in a week, which was 12 earlier.

