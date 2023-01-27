Air India Express Showcases New Tail Art at Kochi Muziris Biennale Festival

Air India Express has unveiled a new tail art at the Kochi Muziris Biennale festival. The 25-feet long tail art, created by artist Ms. Smitha G.S, has been installed on Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-AXN at the hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

It was unveiled by Mr. P. A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism, Kerala, along with Mr. Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express and President of Air Asia India, and Mr. Bose Krishnamachari, President of Kochi Biennale Foundation. Speaking of the tail art, it is an adaptation of an original acrylic painting which depicts a parallel timeline through the planes of memory, recreating colourful landscapes filled with chameleons, grasshoppers, micro-organisms and aquatic creatures.

Mr. Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express; President of Air Asia, India, spoke about the new and special addition to AIE’s tail-art collection, “Kochi – Muziriz Biennale has emerged as one of its kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by Biennale on our aircraft, we take the spirit of Biennale to the overseas. I am sure this will go a long way strengthening the tourism potential of this art event."

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival kicked off in December 2022 and will go on till April 2023 while it is Asia’s largest contemporary art festival. Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Bose Krishnamachari, President, Kochi Biennale Foundation, said, “Both Air India Express and the Kochi Biennale Foundation believe in giving a platform to local and international artists to showcase their work to the world. We are thrilled to have created such an impactful piece of tail art for Air India Express that will be enjoyed by thousands of people every day."

