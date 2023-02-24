Air India Flight Crew and Passengers to Return After Being Diverted to Stockholm

Air India has finalised the itinerary of a ferry flight to bring back the passengers and crew of a Newark-Delhi flight which was diverted to Stockholm due to an oil leak.

“A B777 will fly from Mumbai to Stockholm at 2 p.m. on Thursday and reach Stockholm at 11 p.m. The flight with passengers will take off at 1 a.m. on Friday an will reach Delhi at 8 a.m. in the morning," said the airline spokesperson on Thursday.

Flight AAI106, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, made an emergency landing in the Swedish capital on Wednesday. It was carrying 284 passengers and eight crew members.

Air India had arranged hotel accommodation for all the passengers. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two of the plane.

According to the government data, a total 1,090 incidents of technical snags were reported in 2021-22. Technical snags are experienced during operation of the aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents.

