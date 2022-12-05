Home » News » Auto » Air India Leases 12 More Aircraft, Induction Likely by First Half of 2023

Air India Leases 12 More Aircraft, Induction Likely by First Half of 2023

Air India had received its first Boeing 777-200 LR last month and the airline will receive five more Boeing 777-200LRs between December and March

Advertisement

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India Boeing 777-200LR Aircraft (Photo: IANS)
Air India Boeing 777-200LR Aircraft (Photo: IANS)

Air India has leased 12 more aircraft in order to accentuate operations domestically as well as internationally. The Tata Group-owned airline will get these 12 planes by the first half of 2023, reports CNBC-TV18.

Recently, Tata Group had announced that Air India and Vistara will be merged by March 2024. Once the integration is completed, Tata Group will have 97.9 percent stakes in the AI-Vistara-AI Express-AirAsia India Pvt Ltd (AAIPL) combined entity.

Also Read: Air India Announces Flights Connecting Mumbai to Six Destinations in USA and Europe

Advertisement

Last month, as per the induction plan, Air India received its first Boeing 777-200 LR. Vihaan, which means dawn of a new era, was the name given to the aircraft with registration VT-AEF. The Boeing aircraft leased from Delta airlines boasts of premium economy class along with standard classes. Sources said that five Boeing 777-200LRs are likely to join the fleet between December and March. These aircraft will be deployed on international routes from Indian cities.

RELATED NEWS

Air India is in the process of expanding its global footprint by introducing several new flights to New York, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna and Frankfurt.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

first published: December 05, 2022, 12:41 IST
last updated: December 05, 2022, 12:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red