Home » News » Auto » Air India Newark-Delhi Flight Diverted to Stockholm Due to Oil Leak in Engine

Air India Newark-Delhi Flight Diverted to Stockholm Due to Oil Leak in Engine

Air India Newark-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation (Photo: Reuters)
Image used for Representation (Photo: Reuters)

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.

The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

Following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, the official added.

Also Read: 7 Flights Diverted, Some Delayed Due to Fog in Delhi

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is in progress.

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 22, 2023, 09:42 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 10:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks