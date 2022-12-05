Air Pollution: Delhi Bans BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Cars; Hefty Fine For Order Violation | Check Details

The Delhi government has banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in the wake of deteriorating air quality till December 9. The decision has been taken as part of actions under Stage-III of revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the violation of the order will result in Rs 20,000 fine.

“As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS- III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVS (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 09/12/22 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. (Except for vehicles deployed in Emergency Services, Government/Election work). If any BS- III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMV (4 wheeler) found plying on the roads will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of Rs 20,000," read the order.

Delhi’s Air Not ‘Severe’, Now in ‘Very Poor’ Category

A day after entering the “severe" category, Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the “very poor category" on Monday. Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 347 at 4 pm on Monday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The AQI stood at 407 on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the “severe" category on November 4, when the AQI was 447.

Central Panel Bans Construction & Demolition Activities in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Demolition work will also be banned under stage III. The move was prompted by the Delhi’s receding air quality as the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday.

PROVISIONS UNDER STAGE III OF GRAP

Under stage III, a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR will be enforced. However, the ban won’t apply on essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works. The construction ban will not be applicable to projects concerning national security, defence, railways, healthcare, railways, airports, and metro rail among others.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in the Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

Reduction in Active Fire Counts for Kharif Season in Punjab, NCR

The total number of paddy crop residue burning events during September 15-October 30 period in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have come down to 53,792 this year, a reduction of over 31 per cent, compared to the corresponding period in 2021, according to data shared by authorities on Monday.

The total active fire counts (for ‘kharif’ season) in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and Delhi for 2021 had stood at 78,550 in 2021.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas in a statement also said that out of the 23 districts of Punjab, the five hotspot districts with maximum number of crop burning events during the current year are Sangrur, Bhatinda, Firozpur, Muktsar and Moga, recording a total of 21,882 fire counts, i.e., 43.83 per cent of the total fire counts during the current year. Only one district reported more than 5,000 fire counts during the current year. In comparison, in 2021, the five districts of Punjab reported more than 5,000 fire counts totalling 32,053, contributing to 44.95 per cent of the fire counts, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

