Airfare, Train Ticket Prices Soar Ahead of Festive Season; Know More

Dussehra, Deepawali, and Chhath are just around the corner and it has become difficult to get one’s hands on confirmed train tickets. Meanwhile, airfares for non-stop flights are soaring on several domestic routes.

Passengers travelling to Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Deoghar, Darbhanga, and Varanasi by train are facing issues getting confirmed tickets. At present, confirmed tickets are not available on any long-distance train going to Eastern UP or Bihar. Even before Dussehra, Deepawali, and Chhath, the airfare and train ticket prices skyrocketed.

The tremendous jump in airfare is recorded in flights from Delhi to places like Patna, Darbhanga, and Ranchi. Flights on these routes have become almost three times more expensive than on ordinary days.

The Delhi to Patna airfare on normal days usually stands around Rs. 5000, but with the advent of festival season, popular airlines like Indigo and Vistara are charging up to Rs. 13000 for the same route.

Similarly, for the Delhi-Darbhanga flight, you will have to pay between Rs. 13000-15000. The same also applies to flights to Ranchi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Deoghar.

Significantly, the effect of the increase in airfare is being seen the most on the Delhi-Patna route. Usually, this route has a higher rate than other cities in the country, but this time the airfare on this route has become three times more expensive due to the upcoming festival season.

