Airlines in India Reported 478 Technical Snags in Last 12 Months, Says VK Singh

The airlines in India reported 478 technical snags between July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022 due to malfunctioning of components. Air India topped this list followed by IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, as per the information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Monday VK Singh who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

Despite the higher number of technical snags, only 27 safety related issues took place in 2021 and 2022 (till July 25), said VK Singh in a different answer in the upper house of the Parliament.

“An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service. These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in handling/operating the aircraft," he said in his response to a question.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out 177 surveillance exercises, 497 spot checks and 169 night surveillances regarding the engineering and maintenance aspects of airlines between July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. It also took enforcement action against airline personnel in 21 instances which includes suspension of license, withdrawal of post holder, issuance of warning letters, etc.

Most recently, Spicejet was issued a showcause notice. The DGCA acting against the airlines on the basis of findings from various spot checks, inspections, and the reply submitted by SpiceJet to the notice, halved the number of departures of the airline which were approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks with effect from July 27.

