Ajmer Jan Shatabdi Express To Get Air-Conditioned and Second Chair Car Coaches

The good news is on the charts for passengers travelling between Delhi and Ajmer. For the convenience of passengers, North Western Railway has introduced air-conditioned and second-chair car class coaches in Ajmer Jan Shatabdi Express.

With this decision, the waiting list of passengers will be reduced and there will be more berths available.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers and given the waiting list, the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi train service is being temporarily increased by 01 air-conditioned chair car and 01-second chair car class coaches.

Train number 12065/12066, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi rail service is being temporarily increased by 01 AC Sleeper class and 01-second chair car class from August 19 to 30th November 2022.

A little about Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express

The train number 12065 / 12066 Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express is a Superfast Express train under the Jan Shatabdi category belonging to the Indian Railways - North Western Railway zone that runs between Rajasthan’s Ajmer Junction and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

