Akasa Air Ahmedabad-Delhi Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft Grounded

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb on Thursday, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: “Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi."

“Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on Oct 27 suffered a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection. The subsequent flight has been impacted and our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

On October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai also due to a bird hit.

with inputs from IANS

