Akasa Air Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 Max Aircraft, Gets Closer to Starting Flight Ops

Akasa Air has announced the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle, USA on June 15th, 2022. The delivery of Akasa Air’s first aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator’s Permit (AOP), which is required for it to launch commercial operations in the country.

Commenting on the timely arrival of the aircraft, Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline.

Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country’s vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it’s the story of a new India", added, Dube.

“We are proud to partner with Akasa Air as they embark on their journey towards making air travel inclusive and affordable for all," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

“India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry. We are excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience," he added.

Akasa Air’s brand new aircraft arrives at a time when India’s aviation market is finally witnessing a good recovery following a long slump because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per credit ratings agency ICRA, the recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been strong post-Omicron and has reached 98% of pre-COVID levels in April and May 2022.

