Akasa Air to Start Direct Flights on Bengaluru–Pune Route from Nov 23, 2022

Akasa Air has added Pune as the ninth destination on its flying network in the country. Having said that, the airline will start daily direct flights on the Bengaluru–Pune route from November 23, 2022 which will operate twice a day. Pune is the second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai in Akasa Air’s network.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in Maharashtra. Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India – Pune & Bengaluru, will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with affordable fares."

The double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route will start its first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022, onwards. Furthermore, the country’s youngest airline has also announced to improved connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai from November 23, 2022 by adding a sixth & seventh frequency. Akasa Air will have seven direct flights on a daily basis between Bengaluru and Mumbai from Nov 23.

With this announcement, Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru to seven cities namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune. The airline expects to cross approximately 58 daily and 400 weekly flights by end of November 2022.

“Further strengthening our domestic connectivity, we are pleased to add two more frequencies to the high-capacity Bengaluru-Mumbai route, with this we cross 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting across seven destinations," added Iyer.

Presently, Akasa Air has a total of thirteen routes across nine cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune. It will add one new aircraft every 15 days in its fleet while having 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023. Moreover, in the span of next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

