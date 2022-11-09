All-Electric Audi Q8 e-tron SUV Unveiled with 530 Km Range, India Launch in 2023

Audi has unveiled the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV which will be positioned as the flagship electric SUV of the brand. Apart from the SUV, the company will also introduce a Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. While Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will have a WLTP driving range of 330 miles (Approx 531 km) on a single charge, Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron will return WLTP range of 343 miles (Approx 550+ km). The SUV version is likely to be launched in India by mid of 2023.

Audi Q8 e-tron Design and Dimensions

Audi Q8 e-tron flaunts new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the four rings on the exterior while another new feature is the model lettering with an Audi logo on the B-pillar. Measuring 4,915 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width, and 1,633 mm in height, the electric SUV has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm and boot capacity of 569 litres. Interestingly, it also boasts of 62 litres space in the front which has been termed as ‘frunk’.

Audi Q8 e-tron Battery and Range

Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive comes as standard feature with the Q8 e-tron while it is available in three drivetrain variants. The entry-level Audi Q8 50 e-tron variant, with a 95kWh battery pack, is driven by a couple of electric motors and they churn out 337 bhp and 664 Nm. The e-SUV gets a drive range of 450 km on single charge with a top speed of 200 kmph. It has a low drag coefficient of 0.26 cw.

The mid Audi Q8 55 e-tron trim will also house two electric motors with a power output of 404 bhp and torque performance of 664 Nm. Having a 114kWh battery pack at the helm of affairs, it will have a range of 531 km on a single charge.

The range-topping high-performance Audi SQ8 e-tron will come equipped with three electric motors which will generate maximum power od 497 bhp and highest torque of 973 Nm. With top speed limited to 210 kmph, it comes with a range of 457 km.

Audi Q8 e-tron Charging Time

The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 31-minutes at a DC charging station which corresponds to a range of up to 386 km. The electric SUV can also be charged by the help of a 11kW AC charger. The company is offering an optional AC charging upgrade of up to 22kW.

It takes around nine hours and 15 minutes on a 11kW power source and in around four hours and 45 minutes on a 22kW power source to completely charge the Q8 e-tron. The Q8 55 e-tron’s larger battery will charge in around 11 hours and 30 minutes at 11 kW and six hours at 22 kW.

Audi Q8 e-tron Features

The electric SUV is offered with an air-spring suspension with controlled shock absorption as standard. The body height can also be adjusted by a total of 76mm. Some of the notable features in the Q8 e-tron include Electronic stability control (ESC), Remote park assist plus, Digital Matrix LED headlights, 10.1-inch display, MMI touch response operating system with voice control, and Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution.

In addition, there are nearly 40 driver assistance systems available in the Audi Q8 e-tron with up to five radar sensors, five cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Audi Q8 e-tron Sales and Delivery

The SUV will go on sale by mid November in the UK with pricing to be announced at the same time. The first deliveries are promised from April 2023. Hence, in all likelihood, it will be introduced in the second half of 2023 in the Indian market.

