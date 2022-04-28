All-Electric BMW i4 to be Unveiled Today, Will Get India's Highest EV Range at 590Km

BMW will unveil the all-electric i4 sedan in India today. The car is expected to ho on sale later in May and will notably be the EV with the longest range of 590km. In international markets, the car is available in two variants including the eDrive40 and M50 xDrive. Both the variants are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, mounted on the floor. It gets an energy capacity of 83.9kWh and a net (usable) capacity of 80.7kWh.

Speculations suggest that the company will bring the eDrive40 variant to India. In terms of mechanicals, the eDrive 40 gets an electric at the rear axle. It produces a maximum of 340bhp and 430Nm of torque. BMW claims that the car can breach triple-digit speeds in just 5.7 seconds. The M50 xDrive, on the other hand, gets all-wheel drive at 544hp and 795Nm of torque, helping it reach a 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

The i4 eDrive 40 has a claimed range of 590km (WLTP cycle), which is higher than any other luxury EV currently on sale in India. The performance-oriented M50 xDrive, meanwhile, will return a range of 510km (WLTP cycle). In terms of charging, the i4 can charge at rates of up to 200kW, adding 164km of range in the eDrive40 in just 10 minutes. It also gets regenerative braking that can top up the battery at rates of up to 116kW in the eDrive40.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.