All-Electric Citroen eC3 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.50 Lakh

Citroen India has launched the all-electric eC3 hatchback at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. It will be available for sale at the brand’s La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Guwahati, Bhopal, Karnal, Dehradun, Rajkot, Mangalore and Coimbatore.

Citroen eC3 can also be purchased through the company’s 100% direct online buying – BUY ONLINE - option and most of the Indian cities will be covered through this direct online initiative. It facilitates buyers by ordering directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their eC3.

The all-electric Citroen eC3 is offered in four variants namely Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack. The EV comes equipped with connectivity apps like My Citroën Connect and C-BUDDY, which are available on both iOS & Android. The My Citroën Connect app boasts of 35 smart features including Driving behaviour analysis, Vehicle tracking, Emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, Usage-based insurance parameters and first in segment 7-year subscription.

The eC3 has been introduced with 13 exterior colour combinations and 3 packs with 47 customisation options. It gets a segment-leading range of 320 km on a single charge with 100 percent DC Fast Charge capability and 15 AMP Home Charging option. All the company authorized dealerships are equipped with DC Fast Charging facility which is provided by Jio-bp and caters to all EV vehicle owners. Being a part of Citroen’s C-Cubed family, it is locally built at Thiruvallur facility in Tamil Nadu.

Citroen eC3 will cater both B2B and B2C segments with deliveries starting from the end of February across the country. For the aftersales network named the L’Atelier Citroën, the company will offer unique services like remote diagnostics and 100 percent parts availability. Citroën Service on Wheels will carry out most common repairs at customer’s doorstep. The French brand is the first auto company in India to launch the all-electric version after petrol-only model in just 6 months. The New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric: Introductory prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Live ₹ 11,50,000 Feel ₹ 12,13,000 Feel VIBE PACK ₹ 12,28,000 Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 12,43,000

