All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV Bookings Started at Rs 1 Lakh, All You Need to Know

Hyundai India has unveiled the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV in the country. Being the brand’s first model developed on E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), it was showcased in one-of-a-kind event at Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Hyundai Ioniq 5 E-SUV bookings have started at a token payment of Rs 1 lakh at the company’s online platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a grand statement of conscious consumerism. As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future."

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Design

Created along the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of “Sensuous Sportiness", Hyundai Ioniq 5 flaunts Parametric Pixel LED headlamps. The front bumper boasts of a skid plate while clamshell hood and an Active air flap (AAF) come as standard features. Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, The electric SUV features Z shaped side character lines and Auto flush door handles which automatically pop out when the individual is in close proximity.

The rear profile is offered with a spoiler and LED high mount stop lamp. There are Parametric Pixel LED tail lamps on either sides while there is the IONIQ 5 emblem in the centre. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in three exterior colour options namely Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. The all-electric SUV has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm while there is a front trunk space of 57 litres.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Features

Speaking of the cabin, it is finished in Dark pebble gray theme with leather seats. Some of the notable features in the Ioniq 5 include Hands free smart power tail gate, Heated outside mirrors with LED turn indicators, Dual zone FATC with auto defogger, Heated & ventilated front seats, Wireless smartphone charging, Rain sensing wipers, Rear power sliding seat with manual reclining function, Bose premium sound system, 6 ambient sounds, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Range and Charging Time

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets an ARAI certified driving range of 631 km on a single charge. It is compatible with ultra-fast battery charging through a 350 kW DC charger with 10-80 percent charge achieved in just 18 minutes. In addition, both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used. Packed with a 72.6 kWh battery, the Ioniq 5 has top power of 214 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm.

It is also equipped with the brand’s unique Vehicle to load (V2L) technology which can supply up to 3.6 kW of power for running external electronic appliances and gadgets like bicycles, e-scooters, camping equipment etc. In addition, there are 21 Hyundai SmartSense features with Level 2 ADAS.

