Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV Launched at Rs 44.95 Lakh, Gets Range of 631 Km

Hyundai India has launched the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. This price is valid for only the first 500 units. The bookings for the all-electric SUV had commenced last month at a token payment of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 - Price, Launch and Range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack which churns out top power of 214 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It returns a driving range of 631 km on single charge while also supporting fast-charging from 0-80 percent in just 18 minutes via a 350kW DC charger. The e-SUV also features Hyundai’s unique Vehicle to load (V2L) technology which can supply up to 3.6 kW of power for running external electronic appliances and gadgets like bicycles, e-scooters, camping equipment etc. In addition, there are 21 Hyundai SmartSense features with Level 2 ADAS.

Advertisement

Some of the notable features in the all-electric SUV include 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Hands free smart power tail gate, Bose premium sound system, Dual zone FATC with auto defogger, Heated & ventilated front seats, Wireless smartphone charging, Rain sensing wipers, Bose premium sound system, 6 ambient sounds, and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation.

Hyundai has also showcased Ioniq 6 electric sedan and Nexo fuel-cell as part of its “Beyond Mobility World" theme at the Auto Expo 2023.

Read all the Latest Auto News here