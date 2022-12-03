All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV to Get Level 2 ADAS Features in India

Hyundai India is all set to launch the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, ahead of the official launch, the company has announced that the electric SUV will get 21 Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features. Furthermore, Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings will start from December 20, 2022 in the Indian market.

Commenting on announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we have been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most cutting-edge and competitive cars that the Indian market has seen. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has become a benchmark amongst Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) across the globe, winning accolades for its advanced technology and capability."

Hyundai has claimed that the SmartSense technology comes with equipment such as front camera, front radar and rear radars. The Level 2 ADAS uses automated sensing technology with radars, sensors and cameras to detect obstacles on road or driver errors and respond with counter measures. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the second company model to be equipped with SmartSense Level 2 ADAS features in India.

Some of the notable features in the Level 2 ADAS include Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Safe Exit Warning and Safe Exit Assist.

“At Hyundai, we never stop thinking of ways to make mobility experiences safer and more convenient. Earlier in 2022, we introduced Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality to India and Hyundai IONIQ 5 will become the second model in our line-up to present this smart and intuitive technology to our customers. With incorporation of advanced technology and rigorous R&D, we are confident Hyundai IONIQ 5 will deliver customers a smart, safe and convenient driving experience," added Kim.

The Level 2 ADAS tech also comes with many more convenience features such as Surround View Monitor, Rear Occupant Alert, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.

