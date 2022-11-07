All-Electric Jeep CJ Surge Concept Breaks Cover, Based on 80's Jeep CJ-Series

The look of classic cars, when combined with the sustainability of electric vehicles, is nothing short of a treat for all auto fans. Jeep is looking to capitalise on this very idea now. The Stellantis-backed company recently shared images and details of the battery-powered version of the Jeep CJ-7.

Called the CJ Surge, this concept showed a blend of classy looks with current technology. The carmaker displayed the CJ Surge concept, calling it an “electromod" vehicle, at the ongoing Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Also Read: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch on November 11, Fourth Locally Manufactured Model

Advertisement

The concept’s design and engineering is the courtesy of another Stellantis-owned company, Mopar. Mopar’s work with the CJ Surge has resulted in the vehicle getting a scalable 400-volt 200-kW electric powertrain instead of the original petrol engine. It has 24 lithium-ion battery modules in a custom shell. The SUV produces 266 hp, deriving its power from a 50kWh rear-mounted battery. All four wheels receive power. The vehicle comes with two gears, uncommon for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The concept SUV features 18-inch wheels held within a set of 35-inch BF Goodrich off-road tyres. The vehicle comes with a two-inch thick windscreen too. The CJ Surge will have a lift kit capable of raising its suspension by up to two inches. The wheel alloys and front bodywork have some blue detailing. Most of the body is painted in bold orange.

The vehicle’s rear storage bed has a roll cage. Inside, the CJ Surge features a gauge that displays the vehicle’s battery level and a rotary gear selector. The EV’s total estimated range remains unknown. A customised steering wheel with dual-tone rugged-checks seat accents inside the cabin complete the look of the CJ Surge Concept’s interiors.

Advertisement

According to Business Insider, Stellantis is considering selling an EV motor kit that would allow enthusiasts to “convert classic and current cars and trucks into zero-emission vehicles." The brand, however, is yet to confirm whether or not it will promote factory-EV conversions on existing older Jeep SUVs.

Read all the Latest Auto News here