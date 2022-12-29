All-Electric Kia EV9 7-Seater SUV Concept Teased, Debut Confirmed at Auto Expo 2023

Kia has released its first teaser for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 to be held in Greater Noida in January. Through its teaser, the South-Korean automaker has confirmed that the EV9 Electric Concept will be on display. This electric vehicle, which is expected to go into production by the end of next year, will serve as Kia’s flagship model in the EV range. The EV9 Electric SUV will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The teaser shows a part of the iconic “tiger grille" with a blanked-out panel and has Z-shaped headlamps and individual LED light modules. The short video shows the EV9 having a boxy stance and straight creases. The C-pillar has a sharp, angled windowpane that gives a sleek look. The vehicle’s rear end also features vertical LED tail lamps and a pronounced bumper.

According to Autocar, the lack of a B-pillar, the rear-hinged doors, headlamp cluster and flared wheel arches are likely to be toned down for the production-ready model.

The Kia EV9 concept is close to the Ranger Rover in dimensions, measuring 4,929mm in length, 2,055mm in width and 1,790mm in height.

On the inside, the EV9 concept has a hi-tech, minimalistic dashboard. The steering wheel comes in a rectangular shape with curved corners and no spokes. The dashboard also features a twin-screen infotainment layout and has no physical controls whatsoever. Further, the concept will feature a three-row layout where the first row of seats can swivel around to make a lounge-seating type space, while the second-row seats can be folded completely flat.

Kia will likely preview the EV9 concept with a 77.4kWh battery pack. The company is yet to release its official range and output figures. These details are likely to be disclosed closer to the debut of the production-spec model. Since the E-GMP has an 800V electrical architecture, it allows for rapid charging at rates of up to 350kW. The battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent charging in about 20 minutes.

