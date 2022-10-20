All-Electric Lotus Evija Hypercar Sold Out, First Customer Deliveries in Early 2023

British sports and racing cars manufacturing company, Lotus Cars Limited, has unveiled the most powerful production car in the world. The all-electric hypercar, dubbed Evija Fittipaldi, is the company’s stunning tribute to Emerson Fittipaldi’s ‘Driver’s Championship’ win five decades ago. Fittipaldi had won the championship behind the wheel of a Lotus Type 72.

The new electric hypercar’s stunning looks- from the colour scheme to the roof- give a strong nod to the Type 72. However, its powerhouse and internal features are pretty much unmatched by any car-ever. Moreover, Lotus will make barely a handful of these cars, with the limited-edition namesakes of Fittipaldi being even more scarce - limited to only 8 units.

Also Read: Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Limited Edition in Pics - See Design, Features & More in Detail

Advertisement

Lotus announced that the new hypercar comes with four electric motors, providing a total output of 2,011 bhp and 1,704 Nm, making this beast of a vehicle one of the most powerful production cars around the globe. The power behind the wheel is even greater than what the British manufacturer initially promised - 1,973 BHP. The enhanced power figures mean that the Lotus Evija has enough help to allow it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds. It can pick 0-300 kmph in less than 9 seconds. According to the company, the hypercar’s top speed is restricted to 350 kmph.

In addition to the roaring engine, Evija also comes equipped with a long-lasting 90 kWh battery, which can be charged up to 80% in 18 minutes with a 350 kWh fast charger, and offers a range of 402 km under normal driving circumstances. Lotus’ signature lightweight bodywork is quite evident with the hypercar, which flaunts a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis with race-inspired suspension and magnesium wheels. The total weight of the uber-sophisticated automobile comes up to 1,887 kg.

Advertisement

Lotus unveiled a special edition Evija Fittipaldi to mark the start of production. The limited edition features black and gold paintwork, Emerson’s hand-stitched signature on the dashboard, and a rotary dial made from recycled aluminium sourced from one of the surviving Type 72s.

The company will build only 130 of the Evija model (including the eight special editions). All models have already been sold out, with the first customer delivery anticipated to occur next year.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here