All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 15.99 Lakh

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 SUV is offered in two variants namely XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 17:47 IST

Mumbai, India

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 (Photo: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the all-electric XUV400 SUV at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Being available in two variants namely XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL, it will go on sale across 34 cities in phase 1. The aforementioned price is applicable on first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV bookings will start from January 26 while deliveries will commence in March 2023 for the XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for the XUV400 EC. The company plans to deliver 20,000 units of the e-SUV in the first year of its launch. Unveiled on World EV Day last year, it is the fastest non-luxury electric vehicle with 0-100kmph sprint time of 8.3 seconds and top speed of 150 kmph.

The XUV400 is the first Mahindra EV to flaunt the coppertwin peak logo while available in a total of five colors namely Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. While Mahindra XUV400 EL gets a 39.4 kWh battery with 456 km range, Mahindra XUV400 EC houses a 34.5 kWh battery with a driving range of 375 km on a single charge. The former gets a 7.2 kW charger as standard while the latter can be availed with both 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW chargers.

Mahindra XUV400 measures 4.2 metres in length while having a wheelbase of 2.6 meters. It has a best-in-segment boot capacity of 378 litres. The battery pack of the XUV400 is dust and waterproof while meeting IP67 standards. The all-electric SUV boasts of segment-first single pedal drive mode, the ‘Livelymode’. The XUV400 delivers the highest power 147 bhp and torque 310 Nm in its segment.

As told earlier, it will be launched in a phase-wise manner in India. The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra and Indore.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. Thisis a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow." We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India."

On the development of all-electric XUV400, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The XUV400 is built on the tough GNCAP 5-star rated XUV300 platform and isthe widest C-segment SUV, offering occupants class-leading safety and comfort. We leveraged Mahindra’s extensive R&D capabilities and have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions as well as its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies, to ensure a seamless customer experience. The XUV400 boasts exceptional acceleration capability while offering plenty of thrill with its first-in-class multi-mode feature."

Variant and Pricing Details (ex-showroom)

Variant

Battery Size

MIDC Range

Charger Option

Price

XUV400 EC

34.5 kWh

375 km

3.3 kW15.99 Lakh
7.2 kW16.49 Lakh
XUV400 EL39.4 kWh456 km7.2 kW18.99 lakh

