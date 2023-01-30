All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Registers 10,000 Bookings in Just 4 Days, Details Inside

Mahindra XUV400, launched a few days back in the Indian market, has amassed more than 10,000 bookings in merely 4 days. The official bookings for the all-electric SUV started in 34 cities at 11:00 am on January 26, 2023. As per the company, Mahindra XUV400 Electric has a waiting period of nearly 7 months.

Also Read: All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Launched, Price Starts at Rs 15.99 Lakh in India

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 went on sale at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the initial 5,000 units of each of the two variants namely EL and EC. The deliveries of the former starts in March 2023 while the latter would be delivered to the buyers during the upcoming Diwali festive season. The company intends to deliver 20,000 SUVs to the customers within a year.

Recently, the all-electric XUV400 entered the India Book of Records by setting a new record of maximum distance covered by an EV in a single day at sub-zero temperature. It covered 751 km in 24 hours, starting from Kyelang, Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other news, Mahindra is also auctioning the one-of-one, exclusive edition of the All-Electric XUV400, a creative collaboration between Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose and the award-winning fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu. The auction started January 26, at 11 am and ends on January 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm. The one-off XUV400 electric SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder on February 10, during the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad. The winning bid will be matched by Mahindra and the amount will be distributed amongst the winners of the ‘Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards’ and/or to a charity of their choice.

Read all the Latest Auto News here