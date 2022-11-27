All-Electric McLaren Sports Saloon in Works, Hints New CEO Michael Leiters

Amid growing environmental concerns and stricter vehicle emission rules, auto manufacturers around the world are in a race to electrify their fleets. While luxury brands like Mercedes and BMW have already entered the electric vehicles market, British luxury automotive McLaren is also planning to roll out an electric car.

Now, it is likely to expect McLaren, which is known for crafting high-performance sports cars, to build an electric hypercar. However, this doesn’t seem to happen anytime soon. Instead, the manufacturer has now aimed to produce a more conventional vehicle, like an electric sedan, reported Auto Express.

Speaking to the outlet’s sister Evo, the new Chief Executive Officer of McLaren, Michael Leiter, has shared that the firm is not focusing on building a fully-electric supercar. “The technology is much more mature [and allows us to] customise it to have a more lifestyle, a more utility purpose," Leiter said.

The CEO added, “Words like ‘utility’ or ‘lifestyle’, you’ll obviously leap to certain conclusions. I think the key measure for McLaren is potentially something with the ability to share with more occupants in the car. Not necessarily higher-riding, but it could be."

Leiter also touched upon the price aspect of McLaren’s electric cars and emphasized that the automaker should focus more on profitability and not volume.

Michael Leiters took charge as the new CEO of the British carmaker in July this year. He was earlier the Chief Technology Officer at Ferrari and has also worked at Porsche.

While McLaren currently doesn’t offer an all-electric car, it has Artura, a hybrid sports car in its line-up. According to McLaren, Artura is an ultra-light, high-performance car with a top speed of 330 kmph. The car is powered by a 2,993 cc, V6, 3.0-litre engine which churns out max torque of 720 Nm and max power of 680 ps. McLaren has used its Twin Electrically-Actuated Turbochargers Fry Sump technology for the Artura. The car can clock 0 to 100 kmph in mere three seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.

