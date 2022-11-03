All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV Spotted in India Ahead of December 2022 Launch

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the EQB 7-seater e-SUV in the country. News18 has accessed exclusive images of the all-electric SUV which indicate that it will go on sale in the next few days in the Indian market. To be the German luxury brand’s third EV in India after EQC and EQS, it will be the first 7-seater electric SUV in the country.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Design

Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB, it carries the same layout and silhouette as its petrol-only sibling. Though there are a handful of styling updates in order to distinguish it from the GLB in the form of the signature blanked-off EV front grille, new headlamp design and full-width LED bar at front and rear.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Interior

The cabin also, more or less, is identical to the GLB, save for the golden tinge on the turbine-like air vents. The whole interior of the GLB SUV is borrowed from the GLA which is presently on sale in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Battery and Range

Internationally, Mercedes-Benz EQB is offered in two power tunes namely EQB 300 with top power of 228 bhp and EQB 350 with maximum power of 292 bhp. Both the grades are equipped with a 66.5kWh battery pack which returns a driving range of 419 km (WLTP) on a single charge. It is still not clear which variant out of the aforementioned two will be launched in India. However, it is highly likely that the brand will introduce the lower EQB 300 trim in India to keep the costs in check.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Price and Rivals

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the all-electric EQB SUV in December 2022 as a CBU. The price could start at Rs 80 lakh and hence it could be relatively affordable as compared to the EQC which is sold at Rs 99.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, it will be a bit on the expensive side when compared with its nearest rival Volvo XC40 Recharge which is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh.

