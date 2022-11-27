All-Electric Mini Aceman Production-Ready Version Spotted Testing, Debut in 2024

BMW-owned MINI is set to introduce its first-ever all-electric crossover, the Aceman, in 2024. While the concept version had already debuted a few months back, new spy pictures acquired by Auto Express now show a realistic image of how the production-ready vehicle might look like on the road. You can expect major transformation at the front end, a simple rear, and a boxy look with spacious interiors.

The front of the Aceman EV makes a significant break from previous models. It will have more angular headlights than other Minis, and will sport two grilles, the upper grille will be blanked-off and will be seated just above the second grille. The windscreen on Mini Aceman will be a lot steeper in angle than on the present Mini hatch and the Countryman. It is likely that this change has been incorporated to give the car greater aerodynamics, which will be crucial for the EV. Mini has been consistent in giving Aceman the same lower window line wrap around the body and the classic two-tone roofline as other cars from the brand.

The rear end of the vehicle is rather conventional. The tailgate is compact and the rear bumper sports a plain design. The rear lights are small, as is the single roof spoiler.

The all-electric car has red vertical elements that house a pair of external speakers. One set of speakers is also seen in the rear valance. The car has a two-box profile, with its wheels at the extremes of the body. This is responsible for the vehicle’s short overhangs and provides for better use of the space inside. The wheel arches seen in the concept have been toned down for the production model.

The Aceman will match the original MINI Countryman in terms of size. It will be a little over four metres in length. The car will compete with the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Jeep Avenger EV.

