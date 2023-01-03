All-Electric Skoda Enyaq iV Spotted Testing in India Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know

Online users have just come across fresh spy photos of the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV. A black test car was seen this time at a charging station close to Pune. The Enyaq iV made its premiere in Europe with multiple powertrain and battery options, including a vRS model.

Skoda will demonstrate its EV capabilities to Indian customers with the Enyaq iV. It will compete with CBU imports like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Although there is no guaranteed launch date, the Czech automaker may bring in a small number of units by the mid of 2023.

Also Read: A Month After Lucknow Man’s Skoda Slavia Caught Fire, Company Offers New Car for Free

Advertisement

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB (Modular Electric Drive System) platform, the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV will be brought into the country as a completely built unit (CBU). The Volkswagen Group also produces the Audi e-Tron and the Volkswagen ID4 on the MEB platform. Skoda’s distinctive design aesthetic will be seen in the Enyaq iV’s exterior. Its front grille will be closed, just like previous electric vehicles.

The Skoda Enyaq iV could be offered in the Indian market with the option of a Lounge trim. This model has the Anodized Cross Decor from Skoda, 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather and microfiber fabric interior with contrast stitching.

The Enyaq iV is anticipated to have a 77 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that together will generate 265 bhp. The EV is rumoured to have a 513 km maximum range (WLTP cycle). Skoda might possibly introduce the 2WD model with fewer features in India. The VW 2.0 strategy for the Indian market, which started in 2021 with the launch of the Skoda Kushaq compact SUV, may include the Enyaq iV EV.

Read all the Latest Auto News here