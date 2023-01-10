All-Electric Tata Ace Deliveries Start in India, Gets Driving Range of 154 Km

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the all-electric Ace pick-up truck in the country. The first fleet of Tata Ace EV was delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers: Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited, informed the company through a press release.

Flagging the first fleet of Ace EVs, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of the Ace EVs on Indian roads marks a big step forward in the journey towards zero-emission cargo mobility. The holistic solution co-created with our partners effectively caters to a variety of intra-city distribution needs and delivers a superior value proposition to all stakeholders. We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers."

Tata Ace EV was unveiled last year in May with a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. Tata Motors is setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime. In addition, it is exploring partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding on the purchase of Ace EV.

The all-electric Tata Ace is equipped with the brand’s EVOGEN powertrain which returns a range of 154 km on a single charge. It is the first electric product from Tata Motors in the commercial vehicle segment. The Ace EV gets an advanced battery cooling system along with regenerative braking system. The Ace EV is compatible with fast charging while powered by an electric motor which delivers top power of 35 bhp and peak torque of 130 Nm. It has the highest cargo volume of 208 ft³.

