All Flights at Srinagar Airport Cancelled Due to Heavy Snowfall

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was also shut for traffic due to the snowfall, and landslides at many places

PTI

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 19:00 IST

Srinagar, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Image used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

All flights to and from Kashmir were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather and moderate to heavy snowfall across the Valley, officials said.

The continuous snowfall reduced visibility to below 500 metres, leading to the cancellations of all the 68 scheduled flights at the Srinagar airport.

The snowfall started late Sunday night and was still continuing at many places.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for traffic due to the snowfall, and landslides at many places.

Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal rail line were also suspended due to the inclement weather.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 31, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 19:00 IST
