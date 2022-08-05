Mahindra opened the booking for the Scorpio N on July 30 and made headlines as the website could not bear the load of the incoming traffic and crashed. Mahindra, now, has assured that all the bookings have been registered as per their accurate time stamp.

The incident was reported by the buyers, many of whom were waiting hours before the portal for the bookings opened. The rush was to be among the first 25,000 customers who would get the Mahindra Scorpio N at a price range of Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh. The prices, as the company announced, were introductory for the first 25,000 units and will now go higher.

The glitch that occurred on the payment gateway provider instilled fear in people that they were pushed out of the first 25,000 customers’ domain. As per an Autocar report, the first 25,000 bookings were filled within a minute. As customers, who thought they had not been able to secure a Scorpio N for themselves, went on to social media to share their ordeal, Mahindra was quick to notice and acknowledge the issue.

The company clarified that the online booking system had recorded the time stamps exactly when the customers clicked on the payment button. “The time stamp has been recorded, and based on that, the first 25,000 customers will be duly considered for the introductory prices. Mahindra & Mahindra will directly contact these customers confirming their booking within this month."

In addition to this, the manufacturer has also provided its customers a Variant Amendment Window that is open till August 15. The customers can make changes to the chosen variant and colour and lock their final choice. After August 15, the customers will be given a delivery date.

The deliveries for the Mahindra Scorpio N will start rolling out from September 26. Mahindra will give priority to deliveries of the top-end Z8L variant, followed by other variants. The company has planned a delivery of over 20,000 units till December 2022, marking the first phase of the rollout.

