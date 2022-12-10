All-New BMW S 1000 RR Launched at Rs 20.25 Lakh in India, More Powerful Than Before

BMW Motorrad India has finally launched the new BMW S 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Introduced as a CBU, it is available for bookings at all the company authorized dealerships with deliveries slated to commence by February 2023 in India.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is offered in three colour schemes namely Black Storm Metallic, Passion and Light White Uni/M Motorsport (with M Package). The bike can be further customized by two optional packages: Dynamic and M. The former comprises of Dynamic Damping Control, Riding Modes Pro, Heated Grips and Cruise Control while the latter comes with special paintwork Light White Uni / M Motorsport, M Carbon Wheels, M Sport Seat, M Brake Calipers Blue, Fuel Filler Cap Black and M Rider Footrest System.

The all-new S 1000 RR flaunts a new front fascia with the windscreen positioned higher than before. The side winglets too look changed with partitioning of the lower triple clamp. The bike will now feature newly added M winglets, as on the M RR. The upper and lower tail sections have been restyled while a few other cosmetic updates at the rear profile include the hump cover for pillion seat in ‘monoposto’ look (optional) and a shorter, detachable license plate holder.

BMW S 1000 RR is introduced with four riding modes in the form of Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. In addition, there are three optional ‘Pro Modes’ on offer namely Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3. Some of the notable features in the new version of the S 1000 RR are New Instrument Cluster with Colored TFT Screen, Dynamic Damping Control, Launch Control, Pit Lane Limiter, lighter M battery, USB charging socket Hill Start Control Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control with Slide Control.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The S 1000 RR embodies true BMW Motorrad racing DNA. On the racetrack or on the road, RR means never coming in second place, but always riding ahead. RR riders love the adrenaline of performance and push themselves to the limit. Armed with more engine power, a sharper design, improved aerodynamics and numerous innovations in handling dynamics, the all-new S 1000 RR is revving to go."

Sitting on an aluminium bridge frame, the bike gets height-adjustable suspension strut for custom adjustments. It comes with M brakes as standard with ABS Pro and new Brake Slide Assist.

Mechanically, the all-new BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc 4-cylinder oil cooled petrol engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology. It delivers top power of 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm which is nearly 3 bhp more than the previous model. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a race tuned anti-hopping clutch and Gear Shift Assistant Pro. Below is the variant-wise price of BMW S 1000 RR:

BMW S 1000 RR - Rs 20.25 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR Pro - Rs 22.15 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport - Rs 24.45 lakh

