All-New BMW X1 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 45.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the all-new X1 at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The aforementioned price will be applicable on a limited number of units of the SUV. The all-new BMW X1 has been presented in two grades: BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) and BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel). It will be locally developed at the German luxury automaker’s Chennai factory.

The bookings of the 2023 BMW X1 have already started at the company dealerships as well as online. The deliveries of the diesel variants will begin from March onwards while the petrol variants will be delivered a bit later in June.

The new-gen X1 is bigger than the preceding model in terms of dimensions. The front fascia flaunts slim LED headlights and a massive square-ish BMW kidney grille. Other styling highlights include square wheel arch contours, long roofline, flat roof rails, 3D LED taillights, slim tailgate window and 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

The all-new BMW X1 comes loaded with a plethora of premium features in the form of Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Ambient Lighting, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Instrument Panel Luxury, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Automatic 2 zone A/C, Active Sports Seats, Wireless Charging, Panoramic Sunroof, and 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system.

The third-gen BMW X1 is offered in five paint schemes namely Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive). The cabin upholstery is available in Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

Mechanically, the 2023 BMW X1 is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine which generates top power of 146 bhp and peak torque of 360 Nm. It does a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds while delivering a sensational mileage of 20.37 kmpl. On the other hand, the petrol variants get power from the 1.5L 3-cylinder turocharged motor which churns out 132 bhp and 230 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint time is less than 10 seconds while the fuel economy is rated at 16.3 kmpl. Both the engines are linked to a 7-speed steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Below is the third-generation BMW X1 price in India:

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) - Rs 45.90 Lakh

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) - Rs 47.90 Lakh

